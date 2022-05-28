Wendell Woosley, age 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the son of the late Albert Woosley and Augusta Frame Woosley Whitehead.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia C. Woosley, and sons, David Woosley (Libby) and Kevin C. Woosley (Donna).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Randall Deweese will be officiating. Burial will be in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. CST to 7 p.m. CST on Monday and from 9 a.m. CST Tuesday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.