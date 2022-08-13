The Scholar Team of the Year and All-Academic Teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Track & Field seasons have been announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s cross country/track and field team achieved the highest team GPA for the academic year.
Minnesota State was named the NCAA Division II Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year, while West Texas A&M was named the NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Team of the Year. The Panthers boasted a 3.725 team GPA to edge the University of Mary for the highest GPA this season. Only three schools in the nation featured a team GPA over 3.7.
“The number one academic team in all of Division II for 2022!” said first-year head coach Sol Stephens. “By name Jenna Burns, Emery Crume, Abby Greene, Karlee Hoffman, Kate Keller, Lucy Knutson, Abigail Lesniak, Haley Maguire, Hailey Miller, Yogi McKnight, Sidney Reagor, Shannon Ruble, Gabrielle Schultz, Rae Sloane, Dossett, Cambria Vincent, Morgan Whittington and Karyn Williams.”
Crume is a Grayson County High School graduate from Leitchfield.
“The ladies have excelled since from August to May,” continued Stevens. “The coaches could not be prouder than the ladies. They have carried each other all season with their energy and attitude. Within the same meeting, we set a point of emphasis and surpassed it. The ladies allowed me to challenge them to raise the standards and this is the result of all their hard work in the classroom within the balance of the sport. What a day for the Panthers! #Proverbs 27:17”
More than 100 teams were honored by the USTFCCCA.
