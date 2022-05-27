Senate Pro Tem David Givens, along with Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, Sen. Stephen Meredith, and Sen. Max Wise held a press conference May 19 in Bowling Green to announce regional investments included in the state’s 2022 budget and road plan. Each senator shared the projects important to their districts and the impact on the region.
Wilson began by highlighting significant budget allocations for the City of Bowling Green, including $600,000 for the Bowling Green Housing Authority, which will help fund small business incubators for those living in public housing, $300,000 for beautification around the city, $8 million for the Bowling Green Independent Schools Vocational Center, and large investments in Lifeworks, a program for autism advancement, and the Kentucky Mesonet at Western Kentucky University.
“I have lived in and represented the City of Bowling Green for most of my time in the Senate,” Wilson said. “I was very pleased that the General Assembly dedicated funding in this budget for these worthwhile causes. Providing a hand up and helping people start their own business who otherwise wouldn’t be able to, or providing vital educational opportunities to underserved communities is when taxpayer dollars are well spent.”
Meredith, who has a background in health care administration, discussed the $38 million invested in the Commonwealth West Healthcare Innovation Center. Located in Owensboro, it will have a positive impact on the health care workforce, along with the millions allocated to the Kentucky Community and Technical School regional health care training center.
Meredith said Senate Bill 10, which will lessen the red tape surrounding nursing school enrollment and streamline the process for out-of-state or foreign nurses to practice in Kentucky, will help increase the workforce while still maintaining or exceeding the current standard of care.
“With my entire career being spent in health care, supporting our nursing workforce during an extended time of stress and hardship was important to me,” Meredith said. “We need more trained health care professionals in the field; especially in rural communities, to ease the burden on our currently stressed workforce, and the 2022 budget, along with SB10 gives us the capability to do that.”
Budget allocations for Meredith’s District 5 also include $10 million for Grayson County Schools and $9 million for the KCTC Leitchfield Campus, as well as $10.5 million to extend KY 3155 from KY 259 westerly to KY 54; $5 million to improve US 62 east of Beehive Curve to KY 224; and $31 million to address safety west of Leitchfield from KY 54 to KY 259 and KY 3155.
Education was one of the major winners in this year’s session, and Wise was a champion for education policy and related budgetary items. With a record per-pupil funding increase of $398 million through SEEK, $512 million invested for educational programs including FRYSCS and the newly passed Read to Achieve Act, fully funded all-day kindergarten and millions spent on facility improvements or construction, a large percentage of the commonwealth’s budget was dedicated to improving the children’s education.
“Education is the foundation for creating brighter futures with endless possibilities,” Wise said. “Furthering our children’s education has been and remains my focus. As chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Education and co-chair of the Education Assessment and Accountability Review Subcommittee, I was pleased to put forth bills that have subsequently become laws, as well as advocate for their funding when needed.”
Wise also discussed the funding for the infrastructure of the new Warren County TRANS Park, which is the future site for the new battery plant announced during the session.
“It’s been said, if you build it, they will come,” Wise said. “But they can’t come if there are no roads in place to create the path to success and prosperity a new business brings to the region. We were fortunate to envision the infrastructure needed to build up integral roadways and bridges in Warren County to support the new battery plant in Bowling Green. Because this is so important to the growing economy, it will be ready for the plant’s opening.”
Givens wrapped up the event by discussing state employee pay raises, income tax reduction and budget items important to his district. All state employees will receive an 8% pay raise on July 1 and an additional raise, to be determined, in 2023. Kentucky State Police employees will receive a $15,000 raise across the board, state social workers will see a 10% increase and local police departments will also experience an 8% bump in pay. In addition to much needed pay increases during this time of rapid inflation, the General Assembly also passed a new tax policy; a plan gradually reducing the income tax rate to zero in half-% increments.
“We had a unique opportunity with this budget because of the one-time funds Kentucky received as a result of COVID-19,” Givens said. “This was a winning year for programs we’d been neglecting for some time and a workforce that has remained committed to our commonwealth. I’m pleased with how much we are able to focus on for the residents of West Kentucky.”
Givens’ district saw budget allocations for the Green County Fiscal Court receiving $2 million for industrial site development and the American Legion Park Trail. Both Green County and Edmonson County schools received funding for school renovations, and Hart County was awarded $8 million in funds for wastewater pre-treatment work.
— Submitted
