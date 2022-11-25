Grace White has become the latest former Georgetown College basketball standout to sign a professional contract. White is set to play in the top level of basketball in Armenia.
A native of Leitchfield, White transferred to Georgetown College before the 2020-21 women’s college basketball season after playing multiple years at Northern Kentucky University. During her time at Georgetown, White played in 50 games, averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She was named All-Mid-South Conference Second Team in each of her two seasons at Georgetown. In addition to her excellence on the court, White was a two-time Mid-South Conference All-Academic honoree.
White’s brightest moments at Georgetown College came in key Mid-South Conference games. In the 2020-21 season, White led Georgetown to a win over 25th-ranked Bethel by scoring 30 points and blocking shots on each of the opposing team’s final two possessions to seal the win. During her final season at Georgetown, White poured in 28 points and dished out five assists to lead Georgetown to a win at Lindsey Wilson and secure the Tigers’ 10 conference wins.
