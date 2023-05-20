Sara Whobrey, of Leitchfield, recently enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences for fall 2023 with a prospective major of Biology.
The University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences is united in excellence. Its mission is to cultivate elevated student learning and experiences, advance innovative research and scholarship, and positively affect the lives of people in the Commonwealth, nation and world.
