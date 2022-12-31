Wilbur Scott, age 69, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1953 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Shelton and Ruby West Scott.
He is survived by his daughters, Amelia Davis (Toby), Amanda Saltsman, of Clarkson, Jennifer Reyes, of Leitchfield; and one son, Dewayne Chapman, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Roy Smith will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
