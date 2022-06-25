Wilella Avery Copelin, 95, of Sonora, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
She was born Sept. 15, 1926, at Cash, Kentucky, to Luke Stinson Avery and Jennie Edith Conner Avery. She attended Roaring Springs School and graduated from Upton High School in 1944. She operated Cash General Store and Post Office until her marriage to Edward Copelin in 1948 when they settled on his farm near White Mills. She was a member of Millerstown Missionary Baptist Church for 60 years where she sang in the choir and was a former member of Cash Homemakers Club. She was a good seamstress and loved being a farm wife.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Edward Copelin; an infant daughter, Ann Lorelle Copelin; her parents; an infant brother; and two sisters, Claudine McCugh and Delta Fulks.
She is survived by a daughter, Willadean Logsdon (Randall), of Sonora; a son, Eddie Copelin (Sandera), of Sonora; five grandchildren, Melissa Woosley (Craig), of Shrewsbury, Neil Logsdon (Chasity), of Sonora, Allison Vincent (Jeramy), of Sonora, Brooke Copelin, of Sonora, and Mandy McIntyre, of White Mills: 12 great-grandchildren, Devon Woosley (Dana), of Bee Springs, Ethan Woosley, of Shrewsburg, Shalane Hale (Austin), of Elizabethtown, Brent Logsdon (Brianna), of Sonora, Luke Logsdon (Laura), of Sonora, Hannah Bullock (Tyler), of Brownsville, Isaac Logsdon, of Sonora, Josh Vincent, of Brownsville, Jadeyn Riggs (Andrew), of Upton, Addison Vincent, of Sonora, and Savannah Grey and Jace McIntyre, of White Mills; five great-great-grandchildren, Reagan and Madison Woosley, Emberlynn Hale, Raelynn Logsdon and Samuel Bullock; a sister, Jennie Patterson, of Upton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral was at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 23 at Millerstown Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson with Brother Stephen Copelin officiating. Burial was in Brackett Cemetery.
Visitation was from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
