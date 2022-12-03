Willadean McStoots Sandlin, age 84, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1938 in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Clint and Ulva Whitaker McStoots.
She is survived by her daughters, Cora Nugent (Johnny), Elizabeth Clements and Hazel Higgs (Randy).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Sandlin; a son, Boyd Allen Jewell, Jr.; a daughter, Sharon K. Jewell; and a son-in-law, David Clements.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Decker officiating. Burial was in the New Freedom Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
