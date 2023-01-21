William Allen “Bill” Pearson, age 65, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 31, 1957 the son of the late Bobby and Frances Dziacko Pearson.
Left to honor Bill’s memory, are his daughter, Michelle Pawley (Josh).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Providence Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
