William Cleatus Colvin, age 93, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Phillipsburg, Kentucky to the late Bradley and Hadgie Harmon Colvin.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two daughters, Lynne Smith and Joyce Stamper.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Wise Colvin, and six children, Sherry (Mike) Hodge, Emma (Carl) Mills, James Robert (Jackie) Colvin, Sharon Green, Tina (Bill) Kennedy and Dee (Dale) Tungate.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Hodge officiating. Burial followed in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
