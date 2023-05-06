William Ernest Bradley, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on March 14, 1948 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Daymon and Aileen Hill Bradley. He and his wife, Linda, were married in 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bradley, and children, Wendy Wood (Kelly), Brian Bradley (Michelle) and Lori Beth Blankenship (Darrell).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Cremation followed the service.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
