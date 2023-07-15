William Michael “Mike” Wilson, age 56, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1966 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, the son of the late William and Maudie Poff Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Fentress Wilson, of Leitchfield; a son, Sean Fentress (Jessi), of Leitchfield; and two daughters, Gina Rochelle Williams (Matt) & Terri Gall (Nick), both of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. that afternoon.
