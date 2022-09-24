Wilma Louise Probus Tilford, age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1929 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie Carter Probus.
She is survived by her son, Richard Tilford, of Texas, and daughter, Rhonda Tilford Fogle (Shane), of Georgia.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene “Gene” Tilford, and two sons, Roger Tilford and Ronald Tilford (Marsha who survives).
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Dennis Cook officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
