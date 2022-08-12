Donna Wilson, a member of the Grayson Springs Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, recently crocheted a dozen red poppies that become a part of a memorial to honor the fallen of World War I.
Thousands of poppies were displayed on the grounds of the Stonehenge War Memorial in Maryhill, Washington overlooking the Columbia River. This effort was in response to the request from the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Stonehenge War Memorial is on the historic landmarks registry and honors those whom fell during World War I. It is a replica of England’s Stonehenge and located in Goldendale, Washington. It was commissioned in the early 20th century by the wealthy entrepreneur Sam Hill, and dedicated on July 4, 1918 as a memorial to the people who had died in World War I.
The site has been trying since 2018 to grow poppies near the memorial but has not been able to do so. Volunteers instead crocheted poppies that are attached to the sentinel stones and rocks around the memorial creating a Never Forget Garden.
- Submitted
