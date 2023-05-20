The Board of Directors of Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co., a community bank based in Bardstown, Kentucky, is pleased to announce that H. Michael “Mike” Sloane was elected as its Chairman during its regular meeting on April 7.
“Mike has been an insightful force for years at Wilson & Muir, serving as our President for 21 years as well as being on our Board of Directors,” said board member Max Shapira. “His involvement in helping develop our go to market strategy and his broad knowledge of the local banking communities which we serve has made him an outstanding selection as our Chairman.”
Sloane has more than 50 years of experience in the banking industry, beginning his career with the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions in 1971, before joining Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust in March 1977, as Vice President. He quickly became an integral part of the bank’s growth and success during his tenure, until his retirement from the day-to-day operations of the bank in 2005. At the time of his retirement, he was President of the Bank, having served in that role since 1984. Sloane has remained on the Board of Directors, continuing to provide wisdom, support, and guidance to the bank’s management team.
“I have had the pleasure of being a team member of Wilson & Muir for nearly 50 years,” Sloane said. “During that time I’ve been so impressed with the professionalism that has been on display every day by our dedicated employees. I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors along with the other members, of whom I have the utmost respect. Since 1865 when Wilson and Muir was founded, the customer has always come first, and, as we go forward, our strategy will always be consumer centric.”
Frank B. Wilson, current President & CEO of Wilson & Muir said, “Mike has been a mentor and friend during my entire tenure at WMB. Throughout his career, Mike has been the quintessential community banker; always on top of the latest and ever-changing regulatory landscape to ensure we have operated successfully. He is passionate about the success of his coworkers, clients and community and has instilled that drive in all of us who have had the privilege of working with him.”
Sloane was appointed Chairman by the WMB Board after the passing of Robert E. (Bob) Sutherland earlier this year.
“Mike was the logical and obvious choice to succeed Bob,” Wilson said. “We are confident he will make a smooth transition into his new leadership role.”
Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co. is a relationship- and service-oriented community bank with 12 offices located in Nelson, Hardin, Jefferson, Oldham and Grayson counties in Kentucky.
