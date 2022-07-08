A Leitchfield man accused of killing his wife entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday.
Orbay L. Wilson, 28, of Leitchfield, was arrested last Thursday, June 30 by the Kentucky State Police on the charges of murder — domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence in relation to the death of his wife, 23-year-old Lexus C. Wilson.
According to Orbay Wilson’s arrest citation, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Grayson County dispatch received a call of the reported suicide of Lexus Wilson at 252 Decker School Rd. in Leitchfield.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the reported suicide and, during its investigation, obtained “evidence that foul play was involved and not a suspected suicide as originally believed,” according to a press release from Kentucky State Police Post 4.
The citation goes on to state that, during an interview at the Leitchfield Police Department, Orbay Wilson told police he shot his wife while she was asleep and placed the gun by her head.
Orbay Wilson was arraigned Wednesday morning and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against him, according to Grayson County Circuit Court Clerk Stacie Blain. A preliminary hearing has been set for next week. He remains lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Lexus Wilson’s body was transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy, which was conducted on June 30.
KSP received additional assistance at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office and the Anneta Volunteer Fire Department, and the investigation remains ongoing by Detective James Gaither.
