The fall wildflower bloom is beautiful this year. Some well-timed rain has given us fields of yellow goldenrod, purple asters, ironweed, and pink milkweed. All of those flowers are fueling pollinators in their frantic preparations to get ready for winter. A killing frost wipes out food sources for bees and butterflies. They must work ahead by several weeks to be ready for the hard task of surviving until the first blooms of spring. Insects survive winter in various ways, but the lives of the honey bee and monarch butterfly show two fascinating extremes.
Honey bees survive the foodless winter by storing honey. The bees collect nectar from flowers, add enzymes, and remove moisture. The resulting honey will stay fresh in the hive all winter. When the weather is cold, bees cluster together to stay warm. The cluster can slowly move around the hive to consume the stored honey. There isn’t a point in the winter that bees truly hibernate, although they do reduce their activity level. When temperatures warm and spring days grow longer, the queen begins to lay eggs again to replenish the hundreds of worker bees. The work to prepare for winter begins again immediately.
Monarch butterflies are an example of an insect that cannot store food or survive the colder temperatures. Their method of dealing with winter is migration. Imagine that your great-grandparents had a vacation home in Mexico. Without a map or pictures to guide the way, or without even meeting your great-grandparents, could you find the way? Monarch butterflies complete this feat every year.
Monarchs manage to find the same overwintering sites season after season. Monarchs are short-lived during the summer months. The butterflies who went north in the spring are long dead by the time their great-grandchildren (four generations later) travel south in the fall. The journey south is difficult because of predators and lack of forage. It’s astounding that these migrating butterflies are able to find the same places their great-grandparents left a few months earlier.
There are many more examples of how pollinators are able to weather the cold, dark winter. No matter their method, they depend on fall flowers to give them energy. Planting pollinator gardens that will bloom in August and September is a wonderful way to help the wild bees and butterflies. Milkweed is essential for monarch butterflies. For more information on monarch migration and pollinator gardens, visit monarchwatch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.