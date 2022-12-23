Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, represents the 5th Senate District, which includes Breckinridge, Butler, Grayson, Ohio, and Meade Counties. He serves as co-chair of the Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee and the Budget Review Subcommittee on Human Resources. He is also a member of the Interim joint committees on Appro priations and Revenue; Education; and Health, Welfare, and Family Services. Additionally, Meredith serves as co-chair for the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Organizational Structure, Operations and Administration Task Force.