When Sawyer Drake saw the opportunity that stared at him, he realized it was too good to pass up.
Then a sophomore at Grayson County High School, Drake, a lineman, has aspirations of playing college football, and, when he saw Senate Bill 128, it became a chance he needed to take advantage of.
SB 128 was a Supplemental School Year Program and is legislation that allowed any K-12 student in Kentucky enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken due to school interruptions due to COVID-19.
SB 128, which was signed into law March 24, 2021, also is beneficial to student-athletes and became a perfect fit for Drake, who now, as a junior, is only 16. He would have graduated in 2023 as a young 17-year-old.
“I want to play college ball, and I want to get bigger and better,” Drake said. “Being young, that was also part of the decision. I don’t really need to go to college at 17.”
Drake, who is in his third season starting for the Cougars, said he and his parents discussed the possibility of getting an extra year.
“They thought it was best for me, but they completely left it up to me, and so I thought about it for a while and they passed the bill, and I was like, ‘Put me in for it; I’ll do it,’ ” he said.
Drake, who lives near Caneyville, starts at left tackle and defensive end and occasionally will shift to defensive tackle.
Due to SB 128, he had two sophomore seasons at GCHS.
In 10 games last season, Drake finished with 33 tackles, including 21 solo stops. He also had one tackle for a loss and a half sack.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder said he has played football since fourth-grade and was big as a kid, so playing along the line of scrimmage is what he’s always done from youth football until now.
Now as a junior and third-year starter, he started the season with three solo tackles in a season-opening 33-12 win over Edmonson County. The Cougars play at McLean County this week followed by road games at Butler County and a district game at Graves County.
He said some of the best aspects to him about football are “The relationships with the guys and learning from them.”
Drake has improved in various areas as a lineman over the last few years, too.
“The first couple of years I started I would really lunge and not stand in myself, and finally I’m going hip to hip and moving people,” he said. “My favorite thing, I love all the guys in there and I really enjoy playing for coach (Bryan) Jones. It’s a great program and a lot of different personalities around and not just ability.”
Drake said game days provide a unique challenge between academics and football.
“I’m thinking football and I may have a test, and obviously I studied for it and I’ll try my best, but my mind is always on football,” he said.
He said he’s a better run blocker given that the Cougars rely heavily on the running attack.
As the season pushes forward he’s looking forward to more success and especially a Sept. 16 matchup at Graves County. Graves County has won the last six matchups with the Cougars, including 55-14 last year in a 4-7 season for Grayson County.
“I think we can win a lot of games, I think we can even get Graves County,” he said. “They’ve always felt like that big brother to us…it would mean a lot to us to win that game.”
