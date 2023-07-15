The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center has announced it will now provide service to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
In addition to the blood bank and laboratory services, WKRBC offers a community representative, an award-winning education program, High School Hero program, Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, two five-bed bloodmobiles, and a speaker’s bureau. The change in servicing is primarily in response to the 75-bed facility joining the Owensboro Health System.
“Recent national blood shortages have had a major impact on blood availability for patients in the smaller hospital setting,” said Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Blood Bank Manager Tracy Howard.
WKRBC is equipped to fill this unique niche with its ability to recruit, collect, test, and distribute voluntarily donated blood from its Owensboro center.
“As the only blood center in the Commonwealth with the technology and skilled staff required for the FDA and state-mandated laboratory testing, WKRBC can immediately respond to any blood need Owensboro Health Twin Lakes may experience,” WKRBC CEO Janet Howard said.
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center will host its first employee/community blood drive on the bloodmobile Wednesday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In order for WKRBC to successfully provide blood-related services, officials said, it is dependent upon the Grayson County community to participate in donating blood.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive may contact Vicki Ellis, WKRBC’s director of Communication, Development, and Recruitment, at vicki@wkrbc.org.
WKRBC’s commitment to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes, as well as nine other medical facilities in western Kentucky is to provide the safest, most efficient, and cost-effective services with local people saving local lives.
Visit wkrbc.org for more information.
— Submitted
