A Morgantown, Kentucky woman has been indicted for wanton murder in relation to a crash that claimed the life of a former Caneyville resident last August.
On Aug. 18, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 34-year-old Meagan Renfrow, of Morgantown, Kentucky, had been traveling east on the Western Kentucky Parkway, near the 103 mile marker, in a 2003 Jeep Liberty when she crossed the median into the westbound lanes, striking a 2016 Ford Fusion operated by 31-year-old Dakota Parks, then of Eastview and formerly of Caneyville.
Parks was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
Renfrow was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier this month, Renfrow was indicted for wanton murder in Grayson Circuit Court in relation to the crash. She was subsequently arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department last Tuesday, Feb. 14 and was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center, where she remains on a $100,000 bond.
Renfrow’s indictment states that she allegedly “operated a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, wantonly engaged in a conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person and hereby caused the death of Dakota S. Parks...”
The collision has been investigated by reconstructionist Detective Brad Holloman.
