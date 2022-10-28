The Leitchfield Woman’s Club hosted a Meet the Candidates event this past Saturday night to raise money for its shoe drive.
All Grayson County candidates were invited to participate, and, of those, the two Leitchfield mayoral candidates (incumbent Rick Embry and challenger Harold Miller) and eight of the 12 Leitchfield City Council candidates attended the event, which was held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall.
Each candidate was given two minutes to share his or her platform, and, after all candidates in a race had the chance to do so, the floor was opened for audience questions.
On the mayoral side, Miller spoke first and said that, on the campaign trail, he has often been asked about his vision for the city of Leitchfield, and responded that he considers the citizens’ vision as a whole to be more important.
He said that his campaign has been predicated on the concerns of the citizens, and views city government as a service. With that in mind, he said he will work hard to upgrade streets and sidewalks, while also addressing infrastructure issues such as water drainage.
Miller said he also wants to provide support to the city’s emergency services, including the Leitchfield police and fire departments, as well as Public Works.
“Each citizen has a need, and it is upon us to meet those needs,” he said. “I will be Leitchfield’s biggest cheerleader.”
Miller said he also wants to invest in new business and that the city as a whole needs to be business friendly.
He then shared some of his experience in city government, including his eight years on the Leitchfield City Council (the last two of which he served as Mayor Pro Tem).
Embry then spoke and said that, “When you make changes, you make people mad; the only way to avoid that is to do nothing.”
He thanked the city councilmembers for their work alongside him for the city and discussed the efforts he has made to install a new generation of leaders by replacing many long-time city board members.
Embry said, during his term, he has visited “almost every industry in the city of Leitchfield.”
He also shared some of the work from his term of which he is most proud, including the establishment of Leitchfield Code Enforcement (which, thus far, has led to the demolition of 20 dilapidated buildings in the city), as well as the East Main Market, the sale of the Alexander Hotel and Alice Theater, and the recent sale of the city’s property on William Thomason Byway that is soon to be developed for a new hotel and restaurant.
“I’ve done things differently,” Embry said, adding that it is important to have the best interests of Leitchfield in one’s eyes and “the backbone to make it happen.”
Leitchfield City Council candidates spoke in the following order.
James “Clayton” Miller said he views the position of councilmember as one of a servant, as well as a privilege and an honor, not a job.
He said his priorities if re-elected would be to see Grayson County’s closed factories operational once again, the local drug issue addressed, and the city maintained.
Jessica Embry said she is proud of the work she has done in her first term on the city council, including engaging the council in strategic planning, working to improve the city’s digital presence, and encouraging community participation in the city’s work.
She said it is a “critical time in our city and county” with the Ford battery plant announced for nearby Glendale, Kentucky, and it is important to take care of the city’s current industry while also working to improve the local housing market.
William “Billy” Dallas said he is seeking re-election to represent the citizens of Leitchfield, and to run a transparent, efficient government while building a workforce and increasing the median income.
Dallas also said he wanted to clarify that the goal of the walking track between the American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park was not meant as disrespect to veterans; rather, he considered it as a benefit because, with more foot traffic going through the veterans memorial, it would be more likely to preserve and garner appreciation for the history behind those memorials.
Terri Haycraft said she is seeking election to the city council out of concern for future generations’ leaving the community, as well as a lack of transparency in city government.
She said the city must become proactive not reactive, as well as grow economically and by population, improving what the city already has while changing how it operates.
Melissa Mudd said she is running for the city council because she feels it is time for a change and that it is important to bring people together who will be good listeners and work together as a team for the betterment of the city and its residents.
Dennis Fentress said he is running for the city council because he thinks Leitchfield is at a crossroads.
He said the Glendale Ford plant “will be a gamechanger,” and it will be important to show and tell businesses what the city of Leitchfield can offer to encourage them to build locally. He also said housing and the city’s high garbage rates must be addressed.
Marty Higdon said he is seeking election to the city council because he wants to see Leitchfield continue to grow, offer more things for children, and to have a vision and see it through. He feels his experience as a business owner and in construction enables him to offer a different perspective and to be more hands-on when it comes to city projects.
Jeanna Carnes said she is running for the city council because she is independent, has “a genuine servant’s heart,” and wants to be the voice of Leitchfield’s residents, as well as play a part in the city’s progress.
As a long-time resident of Grayson County, Carnes said she has always tried to take an active interest in local government, and, as a councilmember, she would want to be available to residents.
The remaining Leitchfield City Council candidates, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Margie Decker (both incumbents), Tyler Dennis, and Angela Gibson, did not attend Saturday’s Meet the Candidates event, nor did any county, school board, Clarkson, or Caneyville candidates.
Between candidate speeches, a live auction was held, and, in total, the event raised $1,970 for the Woman’s Club’s program to provide shoes to students in need of them within the Grayson County school system.
“It was a good night for a great cause,” said Haycraft, who is also a Woman’s Club member.
To donate to the Woman’s Club’s shoe drive, contact Haycraft, Shannon Harp, or Marilyn VanMeter, or email theleitchfieldwomansclub@gmail.com.
For a full list of candidates who will be on Grayson County’s ballot, look inside the Oct. 29 edition of Grayson County News, which features a sample ballot provided by the Grayson County Clerk’s Office.
