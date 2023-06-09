For the third time in the 2023 season and the fourth time in his career, University of the Cumberlands sophomore Tyler Woosley was named the Mid-South Conference Archer of the Week on Tuesday, May 23.
Woosley set one national record and tallied a pair of podium finishes at the 2023 USA Archery Outdoor National Championships.
A Leitchfield native who graduated from Grayson County High School, Woosley opened qualification with a 301 on the first round and rallied to finish with a 291 in the second round to record a 592. That score broke the USA Archery collegiate national record by seven points and helped Woosley earn the top seed by five points. It marks the second straight national championship in which the sophomore broke a national record as he set the 1,200 round national record during the 2023 Indoor Championship.
Woosley opened head-to-head elimination with a 6-0 win over Joshua Dornak of James Madison. He then faced teammate Elijah Crawford, and the two were tied 3-3 after the third end. However, Woosley won the next two ends to prevail 7-3. The sophomore finished sixth in the elimination round, earning him three points for the Patriots’ team score.
In the mixed fixed pins division, Woosley was paired with Kennedy Sumpter. The duo earned the top-seed and defeated Kentucky Christian 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Their strong shooting continued in the semifinals as they defeated Cal Berkeley 6-0 to advance to compete for gold against familiar conference rival Lindsey Wilson. Woosley and Sumpter won a shoot-off to take a 5-4 win over Lindsey Wilson and claim gold.
