University of the Cumberlands freshman Tyler Woosley has been named the Collegiate All-Around Archer of the Year in his division.
Woosley, a Grayson County High School graduate, earned gold at the indoor national championships en route to being UC’s first men’s barebow shooter to be named the All-Around Archer of the Year. The Leitchfield native broke the indoor school record carding a 953 in his first collegiate indoor championship to finish atop the podium.
He opened the year placing sixth at the 3D championships with a score of 327, while shooting a 485 to qualify 14th at Outdoor Nationals. Woosley added a silver medal and bronze medal as part of team rounds and was named the MSC Freshman of the Year. He is also the first UC men’s barebow archer to be named an USA Archery All-American.
