The recent announcement of the record low unemployment numbers in Kentucky gave politicians throughout the state a reason to cheer.
The 3.9% unemployment rate marks the lowest since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.
Grayson County reported a 5% unemployment rate, the lowest it has been since the 4.6 rate in November of last year. The record here was the 4% rate in November of 2019.
According to Michael Clark, director of the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research, that number may not tell the complete state of the job market.
“I would caution people from using just the unemployment rate to kind of measure what’s going on with the economy,” he said. “The low unemployment rate is telling us that the people who are out there either working or looking for work is a very small percentage.”
Those employment numbers do not include people who have dropped out of the workforce since the pandemic. That is one reason many employers have been unable to fill open positions.
For example, despite the added job opportunities, an increase in the population here from 2010 to 2020, and an uptick in wages, there are actually fewer people in the overall workforce in Grayson County now than in some past years.
In May of 2018, there were a record 11, 163 people who were either working or actively seeking employment. Fast forward to March of this year when that number dropped to 10,571.
That is a surprise to Leitchfield mayor Rick Embry.
“I don’t know why people aren’t coming back to work,” he said. “Our plants here are paying good money. These are not $8 or $9 an hour jobs. They are $15 or $20 an hour jobs.”
Those people who have dropped out of the workforce are not eligible for unemployment benefits, but the mayor said there is other aid available from the government.
“I think that a lot of workers have been given incentives to stay home,” he said. “I know a fellow here in town who is drawing a check and is very capable of working. But if he gets a job, he loses his benefits.”
Terri Thomas is the director of the Lebanon/Marion County Career Center and helps area industries recruit workers. She said the workforce has changed dramatically since the pandemic.
“We have seen an increase in the number of people filing for disability,” she said. “Before COVID, there were a lot of people who were at retirement age who were still in the workforce. I think COVID scared them out of the workplace.”
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson thinks people who left the workplace because of various issues, including the cost of childcare, learned their lifestyle may have improved.
“I think people decided or figured out they could live with less,” he said. “I think COVID changed some people’s attitudes about what they wanted to do in life. It’s like people homeschooling their children. People figured out ways to overcome. They liked the lifestyle that they had changed to because it was actually saving them probably a little money.”
He said local industries have discussed various strategies to entice workers to return to the workforce, including a change in the benefits package to assist with childcare.
Places like fast-food establishments may have learned during the pandemic they make more money by closing their dine-in areas.
“I think they figured out they could make more money by getting as many people through the drive-thru lines,” he said.
Clark said the hospitality industries have suffered the most in recent years.
Despite the sign-on bonuses and the increase in wages, Henderson thinks it may be difficult to draw those people back into the job market.
“I think those people learned they could make as much money by doing work for people where they got paid cash,” he said.
Embry noted that employers have gone so far as to loosen their standards.
“I met a fellow that had moved here from Shepherdsville,” he said. “He did not have a good work record or a good history of employment but a local plant hired him.”
The two elected officials are concerned the battery plant coming to Glendale could also drain the local work force.
“It is going to hurt counties like mine that are right beside of it,” Henderson said. “We have seven or eight factories here, and they will probably be pulling from that pool.”
