For the fourth consecutive year, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Wound Healing Center has earned the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%.
“It is an honor to offer our patients exceptional wound care services right here at home,” said Ashley Herrington, Chief Executive Officer, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. “Our wound care team and providers never waiver in their commitment to heal wounds and improve their patients’ quality of life, and this award confirms their dedication.”
The Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Wound care experts provide advanced wound care modalities, including negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
“Our commitment to providing excellent care is reflected in this prestigious award,” said Cindy Stanton, Program Director at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Wound Center. “It is the commitment of every member of our team to our healing our patients that made earning this award possible.”
— Submitted
