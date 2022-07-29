Kentucky independent professional wrestling promotion World Wrestling Alliance (WWA) took Leitchfield by storm this past Saturday as it held its first ever Grayson County show, The Arrival, at Grayson County High School.
Over 300 people attended the event, which featured a wide array of matches, including a “Leitchfield Street Fight” between WWA Champion Nick Depp and Stonewall, as well as a singles match between WWA National Champion Ray Waddell and Alexander Knight, among many others.
“Our immeasurable thank you goes out to everyone who came out to Grayson County High School for our debut event in Leitchfield,” said WWA Owner/Promoter Chris Waddell. “We’re so grateful for the turnout, the reception and the love shown to us from the fans and the entire community. When it comes to visiting new towns, it’s uncharted territory and you never really know how the crowd will react to the wrestlers or the show itself, and it can be a little intimidating. We were met with nothing but support from the get go.
“Thank you so much to Grayson County High School and those in charge, city officials who were supportive of our event being held in Leitchfield, local businesses who helped us advertise, and those who donated and catered food for the staff, and, most of all, the fans who came out to support the very best in independent wrestling in Kentucky. Thank you from all of us at the WWA!
“If you want us back, just let your local officials know!”
To stay up to date with World Wrestling Alliance, search WWAISNOW on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or YouTube.
