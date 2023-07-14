World Wrestling Alliance held another successful event at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield this past Saturday.
“Our third and most successful event in Leitchfield was loud, intense and entertaining,” said World Wrestling Alliance (WWA) Owner/Promoter Chris Waddell. “The crowd in Leitchfield, every time we come into town, show out in droves, and display an appreciation for our product that we rarely feel so deeply.
“Saturday’s event featured a Battle Royal, a Special Enforcer match featuring Grayson County’s Danny Beasley, and a main event Ladder Match, among many others. It was the crowd, however, that made the night special. I speak for my entire group when I send our immeasurable thanks to everyone who packed Grayson County High School in support of the WWA!
“A special shout out again to Grayson County High School and the businesses who gave away tickets, promoted our event, supplied the talent with food, and even those who let us hang our event posters up. Without you, this event could not have been what it was.
“Of course, the driving factor for the WWA in Leitchfield is our own Danny Beasley. A big thank you to Danny for putting in all the hard work!
“Leitchfield and all of Grayson County, we can’t wait to be with you again in 2024. Keep up with the WWA and other upcoming events by following our social media accounts.(@wwaisnow) We love you all.
