World Wrestling Alliance made its grand return to Leitchfield this past Saturday for “Collision Course,” which was held at Grayson County High School.
After the event, World Wrestling Alliance (WWA) Owner/Promoter Chris Waddell, AKA “C.C.W.,” expressed his appreciation to the local fans for their support and announced that WWA will return to Grayson County in July.
“Leitchfield once again treated us as its own,” said Waddell. “For the second time, we’ve been welcomed and supported by the community — residents and officials alike. A big thank you goes out to Grayson County High School and Danny Beasley for making this event happen. A special thanks to the local businesses that gave away tickets for our event, making it even more successful than the last. Thank you also to the local restaurants who supplied the talent and staff with food for the event.
“It’s the feeling of community and sense of family that makes us feel so welcomed each time we perform for Leitchfield. With that being said, our shows could never be what they are without our fans. The fine people who showed out to show their support and love.
“We are so very excited to be returning on July 8 for High Risk featuring a Ladder Match Main Event!”
To stay up to date with WWA and its events, visit facebook.com/WWAISNOW.
