Wymer Samuel “Sammy” Vaughan, age 54, of Caneyville, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Sammy was born on Feb. 22, 1968, in Elizabethtown to the late Johnny Samuel Vaughan and Pauline Sue King.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Higdon Vaughan; two daughters, Jessica Pierce (Nick) and Morgan Jones (Brandon), all of Caneyville; one son, Johnny Vaughan (Savanna), of Leitchfield; two step-children, Christopher Gordon (Alissa), of Bee Spring, and Rachael Parker (Ty Clemons), of Anneta; and an adopted daughter, Kayla Gulley (Bobby), of Clarkson.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Huddleston officiating.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
