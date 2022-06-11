Wymon Douglas Haycraft, age 73, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away May 31, 2022 at 7:15 a.m. central time at Owensboro Twin Lakes Regional Hospital after much pain and suffering.
He was born June 14, 1948, in Snap, Kentucky, the son of the late Carlie Haycraft and the late Nora Kerr Haycraft.
He leaves behind his wife, Sherry Lynn Copelin Haycraft, and one daughter Sherrita Michelle Tyree (Brownsville).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carly and Nora Haycraft.
Funeral service were held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Williams Cemetery in Clarkson.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.