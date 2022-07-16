Wymon Douglas Haycraft, age 73, of Clarkson passed away May 31, 2022 at Owensboro Twin Lakes Hospital after much pain and suffering. He was born June 14, 1948 (Flag Day) in Snap, Kentucky, the son of Carlie Haycraft and Nora Kerr Haycraft.
Wymon graduated High School the same year as his brother Lanny and shortly after drafted into Army. After basic training and 14 months in Vietnam, he had an honorable discharge. He met soon to be wife Shery Lynn Copelin at Lone Oak Church Revival. He was saved at age 22 in Mulberry Flats Revival while Sherry was gone on a senior trip. They dated one year and married Nov. 5, 1971. Only child Sherrita Michelle was born on their first anniversary Nov. 5, 1972. Wymon and Sherry shared their 50th Anniversary Nov. 5, 2021. He dug wells, construction, milked, raised tobacco, and cattle, and worked at a factory, and retired from Leggett and Platt. Member of Sulpher Wells (Snap) church.
He leaves behind his wife, Sherry; daughter, Sherritta Tyree, of Brownsville; granddaughter, Lauren McKayls Tyree (Josh), of Smith’s Grove; four sisters, Fayetta Brown (Freddie), Sharon Meredith, Ineida Logsdon (Gene), and Marsha Metcalf (Harold); one brother, Lanny Haycraft (Judy), all of Clarkson; brother- and sisters-in-law, Stephen Copelin (Rebecca), Janet Webb, and Luanne Ray (Darrell); along with extra special nieces and nephews, a dear friend, Hoppy Staples, a close cousin, Ralph Haycraft, and helpful neighbors Larry and Margaret Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Nuddy Meredith and Charles Webb. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in Williams Cemetery of Clarkson. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the Funeral Home.
