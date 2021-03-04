On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 20 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with nine in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, eight in Ohio County, one in Union County and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 20,125 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,009 (89%).
Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 845 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 338 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
