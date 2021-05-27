The Green River District Health Department on Thursday reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, four in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, one in Union County and nine in Webster County.
There have been 22,309 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,029 (90%).
Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 893 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 399 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 457,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,744 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.