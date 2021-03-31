The Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 17 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, six in Henderson County, two in McLean County and one in Union County.
There have been 20,789 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,663 (90%).
Six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 866 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 376 COVID-19 related deaths in the district. The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 426,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,065 statewide deaths.
Also, the Green River District Health Department has expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to Tier 2, which includes those 40 years of age or older. Vaccinations in tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, essential workers, anyone 16 years of age or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 conditions, continue.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the waiting list.
