On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 19 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County, three in Union County and four in Webster County.
After review by the state mortality committee, a previously reported death from Daviess County was determined not to be COVID-19 related.
There have been 20,821 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,682 (90%).
Seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 867 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 375 COVID-19 related deaths in the district. The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 426,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,090 statewide deaths.
Also, on April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will be expanded to include Phases 1, 2 and 3. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the waiting list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.