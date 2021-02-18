On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 18 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, eight in Ohio County, one in Union County and four in Webster County.
To date, there have been 19,611 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 16,677 (85%).
Twenty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 819 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 324 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.