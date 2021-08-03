On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of a Henderson County resident, two residents of Union County and one Webster County resident, along with 355 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 162 in Daviess County, 13 in Hancock County, 78 in Henderson County, 10 in McLean County, 46 in Ohio County, 18 in Union County, and 28 in Webster County.
All seven Green River District counties are now areas of high transmission.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 94.9 new cases a day. The newly reported cases were investigated between July 30 and Aug. 2.
To date, there have been 24,399 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
Twenty-eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 979 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 417 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 486,115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,348 statewide deaths.
All persons age 12 or older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine. Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department.
The CDC recommends that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.
