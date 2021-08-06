On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of three residents of Daviess County and one resident of Webster County, along with 447 new confirmed cases.
The new cases are 184 in Daviess County, 14 in Hancock County, 120 in Henderson County, 13 in McLean County, 30 in Ohio County, 48 in Union County and 38 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 115 new cases a day. The newly reported cases were investigated between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.
There have been 24,846 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. Thirty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. and 1,000 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 492,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,366 statewide deaths.
All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer vaccine and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna. Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department.
The CDC recommends that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.
