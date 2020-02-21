Do your friends rave about your lip-smackin’ lemon chiffon cakes and delish deep-dish pizza pies?
If so, you may want to apply for a spot on the Great American Baking Show. It’s a spinoff of PBS’s popular Great British Baking Show.
The U.S. version is looking for its next set of bakers and has put out a casting call that includes Owensboro and the surrounding area. The deadline to apply is Tuesday.
“It’s important to us that our show represents as much of America as we can,” said Matthew Nakamura, the show’s senior casting producer.
Bakers must be at least 18 years old and U.S. residents. They must be amateurs with no formal culinary training — unless it was more than a decade ago — and no full-time work experience as a baker, cook or pastry chef.
An application and list of eligibility requirements can be found at https://thegreatamericanbakingshow.castingcrane.com/. The application requires answering a set of questions and sending in a mug shot, one- to two-minute video and photos of the applicant’s baking creations.
Among the questions: Who taught the applicant to bake, favorite items to bake, most difficult items to bake and what baking brings to the applicant’s life.
Although potential contestants answer lots of personal questions, the selection of cast members is less about their personalities and more their knowledge of docking pie crusts and laminating dough.
“The thing that’s important to us is baking ability,” Nakamura said. “We want to show there are amazing home bakers out there.”
He declined to disclose when the show will be filmed or how long it takes to film a season. However, the application asks if candidates are free to leave work and family for filming this spring.
Anyone who applied during a past season is encouraged to apply again. They should note their previous submission in the area indicated, the show’s website said.
Because of the volume of applicants, don’t expect to be contacted right away.
The sooner contestants apply, the better. Producers may contact applicants in the order they apply.
“We want to meet as many bakers as possible,” Nakamura said. “ ... We want anyone who is passionate about the show and baking to apply.”
Renee Beasley Jones
