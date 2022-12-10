Looks like Hancock County will be getting into the whiskey business soon.
Green River Distilling of Owensboro won approval Thursday from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for $600,000 in state incentives for a $62.475 million project in Lewisport.
KEDFA records show that the company is considering buying land to build an additional facility and warehouses in Lewisport.
The report shows $5 million for land, $54.475 million for buildings, $2.5 million for equipment and $250,000 for start-up costs.
It says that employment would start at 15 people and rise to 25 by the fourth year of operations.
The average hourly wage and benefits is listed at $28 an hour.
In July, Bardstown Bourbon Co., a division of Pritzker Private Capital, bought Green River Spirits and its Owensboro distillery.
Holly Weyler, spokeswoman for the company, said, “We don’t have anything to share on this quite yet. There are still some details we are working through, but we are hoping to have more details to share in the coming weeks.”
Mike Baker, director of the Hancock County Industrial Foundation, said, “We don’t know a lot of details. But the bourbon industry is expanding all over the state.”
He said, “We’re excited to be part of the growth of that industry. This is a real opportunity for Hancock County.”
In the spring of 2019, the distillery tried to build nine rickhouses — bourbon storage warehouses — in Daviess County.
But it couldn’t find enough land here that met zoning requirements.
So, it built them in Ohio County instead, costing Daviess County at least $400,000 in additional distilled spirits tax revenue annually.
There was no word Friday about how many rickhouses are planned in Hancock County.
Baker said Green River looked at land in Hancock County in 2019 before settling on Ohio County.
“We’re glad they chose us this time,” he said.
The bourbon industry has been growing in the region in recent years.
Kevin and Carrie Lawrence launched Coal Pick Distillery in Paradise in Muhlenberg County in 2017.
In December 2019, Tom and Kim Bard opened The Bard Distillery in Graham, another Muhlenberg community.
And last month, Jacob Call, the distillery’s chief operating officer and master distiller; JD Edwards, the distillery’s president; and partners Michael King and Tetterton Couch OZ Fund of Nicholasville broke ground for Western Kentucky Distilling in Ohio County.
It is expected to be operational in May.
