The Green Valley Beekeepers Association is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Daviess County Extension services, located on the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College 4800A New Hartford Road. The program will include a brief presentation on three topic — antibiotics use, honey bee probiotics, and bee genetics for the hobby beekeeper. The intention of this program is to help beekeepers make informed decisions for the management of their hive(s) as well as not to incur unnecessary cost.
