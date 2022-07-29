When coaches Michael James and Ryne Tinsley embarked on leading the first Griffin Elite AAU team in Owensboro, they weren’t sure what to expect.
Looking back on what turned out to be a tremendously successful summer on the Nike Circuit, the squad surpassed everyone’s expectations.
“It was a lot better than I thought it’d be,” admitted Tinsley, also an assistant with the Apollo boys basketball team. “When we started, we were just hoping to go at least .500. Instead, we went 17-8 and played in events in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Louisville. We played in six events, with four showcases, and the kids all played really well.”
The squad, which featured Class of 2024 players from as far as Madisonville and even Louisville, didn’t take long to gel, either.
“I didn’t know what to expect with new group of guys, a new coaching staff and everybody buying into a new system,” James said. “But the guys we had, from the jump, were on board. They did exactly what we asked them to do. They showed up to practice, they showed up to games, they executed offensively and defensively, and it turned out really good.
“It was a bunch of guys who felt like they were underrated and had something to prove. They were hungry. With the hunger and the point that they wanted to prove to themselves and other people in the state for respect, that was the biggest part.”
As far as on-the-court production, James added, the squad excelled at shooting the ball and playing lockdown defense despite generally being undersized.
“They were a great group of kids, disciplined, and they really shot the ball well,” James added. “Everybody on the court could shoot 3s, all five could make 3s. We had a couple of kids, Drake Skeen and Camden Cox, who probably averaged four-to-six 3s a game, which helped spread the floor.
“We had scorers, shooters and guys who could get to the basket, but our defense set us apart from other teams. Defensively, they were all connected, talked on the floor, helped each other out — that made it really really easy for me as a coach. Defensively, I thought we had one of best teams on the circuit.”
The squad included players like Spencer County’s Cox, Hopkins County Central’s Skeen, Apollo’s Jodan Bellmar and Eli Masterson, Muhlenberg County’s Madox Jernigan, LaRue County’s Daniel Allen, Madisonville’s Tre Carney, Barren County’s Graham Hall, Louisville Trinity’s Alex Jenkins and Alex Johnson and Webster County’s Deshawn Murphy.
In addition to its tournament and showcase appearances, Griffin Elite 2024 also won the Silver Bracket in its last event in Louisville and even captured the Kentucky Basketball Commission Gold Bracket state title on a game-winning shot by Masterson.
Despite all the thrills on the court, however, Griffin Elite’s coaches got the most enjoyment out of seeing their players gain recognition amongst the various college coaches in attendance. Allen already holds an early offer from Lindsey Wilson, but the team was also in regular contact with coaches from Brescia, Oakland City, Southeastern Illinois JUCO, Centre and Transylvania, among others.
“I loved it, it’s been a great experience,” Tinsley said. “Our director (Steve Quattrocchi) wants to keep the program growing. He wants to build it up in this area.
“Louisville kids get exposure, Lexington kids get exposure, Owensboro and western Kentucky kids get some exposure but not as much as the rest of the state. It’s just neat to see our guys get that exposure and have coaches call us and want to keep tabs on our players.”
For James, who frequented the AAU circuit growing up in Owensboro and later played at Florida International, it was interesting to flip the script.
“This whole experience for me, being able to coach these kids and to watch college coaches interact with them was like a whole 360,” James said. “I felt like how my coach probably felt when I was playing.
“It was very rewarding to tell these coaches, ‘Hey, you want this kid, he’s going to work hard for you.’ It was very rewarding to be able to go to bat for these kids after they went to bat for us all summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.