Eating healthy is a common New Year's resolution.
Asparagus is an early growing vegetable that comes to mind. Although it takes a couple of years before the first harvest, there is nothing like going out the back door and harvesting from your own garden. Establishing an asparagus bed takes a little planning and preparation before spring.
Asparagus is a perennial and will remain in the same location for 15 to 30 years. With this in mind, place the plants near the edge of the garden or landscape, in full sun, where they will not be disturbed. Avoid a low, poorly drained, or shaded site.
At the selected location, conduct a soil test through your local Cooperative Extension Service to determine if lime, phosphorous, and/or potassium is required. Asparagus does not tolerate acidic soils and prefers a pH of 6.5 to 6.8. By testing the soil, you may not have to add lime or another nutrient, thus saving money. In addition, overfertilizing can cause problems for the plant.
Before the early spring, incorporate organic matter such as well-rotted manure or compost into the soil to a depth of 8 to 12 inches. Organic matter improves the physical condition of the soil and makes a better growing environment for the asparagus.
You can start asparagus from seed, but it takes several years to produce plants ready for transplanting. Starting with one-year-old crowns is recommended. Two- or three-year-old plants are sometimes available, but they may have been overcrowded at the nursery and are more susceptible to damage when transplanted.
The crown of an asparagus plant is a combination of fleshy and fibrous roots and rhizomes, which are underground stems with buds. The fleshy roots store food reserves that help develop tender shoots.
Order crowns now for planting this spring. Dormant crowns should be planted in early March to early April. Usually, they are planted in a trench 12 to 15 inches wide and 6 to 8 inches deep. Plant at the shallower depth if the soil is heavy. Make sure the organic matter and fertilizer have been incorporated before setting the crowns because organic matter cannot be added later.
Set plants 15 to 18 inches apart with 30 inches between rows. Approximately 10 to 15 plants will produce enough asparagus for one person. Place the crown on a small amount of soil in the trench, allowing it to be slightly higher than the roots. Spread the roots out and cover the crown with 2 to 3 inches of soil. Firm the soil gently over the crown. As shoots begin to grow, continue to put soil around and over the crown. Repeat this procedure as the plant grows until the trench is filled.
Mulching around the asparagus plants with 3 inches of mulch, such as straw, will help control weeds. The mulch will keep the soil cool and delay the emergence of the spears in the spring to avoid late spring frosts.
Asparagus shoots or spears should not be harvested the first year after crowns are set. The shoots are left to supply food to the root system in order to increase its size and to store food for the next growing season.
The second year after planting, limit the harvests to three to four weeks. Then let the shoots grow. Again, the root system needs to continue developing. Plants harvested too heavily and too early after setting may become weakened and spindly.
The third year after planting, harvests can continue for eight to ten weeks. The harvest may end earlier if numerous spears pencil-sized or smaller are produced. Allow the shoots to grow all summer to transfer food to the roots.
When harvesting asparagus spears, break them off at soil level instead of cutting below the soil surface. Cutting can easily injure the crown buds which produce the next spears. If you use a knife, be careful. Morning is the best time to harvest asparagus spears because the spears will snap easily. The spears should be harvested daily when they are 5 to 7 inches tall. Either use the harvested spears or refrigerate immediately to help keep their quality.
Stop harvesting asparagus when three-fourths of the spears are about the diameter of a pencil. These should be left to produce and transfer food to the roots during the summer.
After a killing frost in the fall, the tops should be removed. Removing the tops helps decrease potential problems with diseases.
Early in the spring each year, before the spears appear, sidedress asparagus plants with 1 pound of 5-10-10 fertilizer per 100 square feet by placing it in bands about 6 inches away from the plant on both sides of the row. Then gently rake it into the soil.
For more information about growing asparagus, call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tips:
The University of Kentucky recommends growing the asparagus cultivars of Jersey Knight, Jersey King, Jersey Supreme, Jersey Giant, and Jersey Prince, which have disease resistance against the fungus called rust.
If you find a tick this winter on you or your pet, please bring it, in a container with white vinegar, to the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office for identification. It may be the blacklegged tick which can carry Lyme disease. We are keeping track of the counties where this tick is found and screening the ticks for the presence of the disease organism.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.