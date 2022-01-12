The Second District’s U.S. representative is Brett Guthrie from BowlingGreen. This district includes Owensboro, Elizabethtown, Danville and BowlingGreen, plus numerous counties and partial counties.
Guthrie is part of the Republican Party of Trump! His position on various subjects is somewhat vague, but mostly anything that Trump stands for. According to a Messenger-Inquirer article ("Guthrie talks border security, immigration," Jan. 6) Guthrie recently participated in a trip to our southern border. Apparently he will fix the immigration problem.
This trip was in the timeframe of the recent January 6th anniversary of the invasion of our Capitol by terrorists and insurrectionists! How convenient. This appears to have been a fake punt to miss the event, and no one would notice his absence. But his absence was noted being the only two Republicans at the event were former V.P. Chaney and daughter Liz. The only patriots in the party. The rest were running all over with tails between their legs. But not towards the Capitol!
Evidently fearing retribution from Trump for any deviation of his wishes that might cause problems in their re-elections, they obeyed. It’s a sad day that those representing us won’t stand up for decency, American values and the Constitution. Possibly this is asking too much of these poor wretches to defend us from the traitors within!
The question remains: Does Guthrie and his brethren represent our values? Maybe he and the pathetic others can come out of the shadows of Tump and stand up for America, the law, and the constituency that elected them. They say hope is eternal, but this requires a backbone, not a wishbone!
Lawrence Reynolds
Owensboro
