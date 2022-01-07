It’s sad that on the anniversary of the attack on our constitutional republic that U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie plays the same old card of demagoguery masking as patriotism.
Internal terrorism is a far greater threat to our nation than the xenophobic rhetoric he speaks about. In addition, his party continues to support the big lie of election fraud and refuses to investigate those responsible for sedition and insurrection.
It’s a shame that public service is no longer of interest to him and his party with the only concern is to stay in power.
Harold Ferrell
Owensboro
