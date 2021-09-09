Gwendolyn (Gwen) Mae Fox, a long-time resident of Mortons Gap, KY, following an extended period of declining health, peacefully passed away on August 30, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia, where she lived with her only child, Carolyn, and son-in-law, Darrell Walker.
She celebrated her 98th birthday on July 3rd, 2021. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Amplias and Katsie Peyton; her husband, Carols R. Fox in December 1979; her sister, Maurine; and other relatives. Gwen and Carlos were married from 1942 until 1979. For a number of years they owned and operated Fox’s Grocery Store in Mortons Gap. Following the death of Carlos, in 1982 Carolyn and Darrell invited her to move with them to Alaska and to stay with them as they moved to comply with Army orders.
While in Alaska, she began baby-sitting for three young daughters of an Army officer, essentially becoming a surrogate mother/grandmother for them. She made several trips to Europe to “baby sit” the young girls. She supported them from kindergarten through Masters degrees to a PhD. The relationship with the family continued until Gwen’s passing.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday September 10, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Gwen’s honor to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
