John Lanham of Knottsville was an old-time fiddle player who loved the old-time fiddle tunes.
He died on Oct. 22 at 96.
But he left his love of music and dancing with his grandsons, Randy and Barry Lanham.
Randy Lanham continues playing the fiddle and working as education director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Barry Lanham teaches square dancing and clogging at the Hall of Fame.
Saturday, on what would have been John Lanham’s 97th birthday, the Hall of Fame will honor him with “The Official John Lanham Jam Day,” starting at 1:30 p.m.
And Randy Lanham said he expects it to become an annual celebration for musicians.
“It ties in with the regular Saturday jam session at the Hall of Fame,” he said. “Hopefully, a lot of musicians will be there.”
Lanham said his grandfather “left a legacy by teaching many people the old-time music, as well as playing at square dances, festivals, nursing homes and many other special events. But his favorite thing to do was having jams in his basement and playing for dancers.”
He said, “After the funeral, we had a dinner. A lot of musicians brought their instruments and we had a jam session. It was so much fun. It was like Granddad was there with us. We want to try to create that again.”
Lanham said his family started jam sessions on his grandfather’s birthday when he turned 90.
“I plan on doing it every year,” he said. “And on his 100th, we’ll have a real blowout. I want the community to remember him.”
Lanham said everybody is invited to “come and play an instrument, sing, dance or just listen.”
He said, “This event is free, but folks are encouraged to pay admission and tour the museum.”
John Lanham was a member of St. William Parish, a Kentucky Colonel, served 24 years as a Knottsville firefighter, was a former president of the Knottsville Lions Club, a member of he Knights of Columbus, a World War II Veteran, a Eucharistic minister, served in jail ministry, a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, served on the board of the Bishop Soenneker Home and received the Sophia Award from the Diocese of Owensboro in 2003.
