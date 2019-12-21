HARTFORD -- Heaven Vanover scored a game-best 20 points as Ohio County High School rolled to a 65-38 girls' basketball victory over Hancock County in the Dairy Queen/Danny Annis Classic on Friday.
The Lady Eagles (5-3) jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game before settling in for a 17-7 lead through the first quarter. Ohio County built its advantage to 36-15 at intermission.
The Lady Hornets (3-6) cut the deficit to 39-23 with an 8-1 run early in the third quarter and outscored Ohio County 17-15 in the period, but the Lady Eagles scored 14 of the game's final 20 points to secure the win.
According to Ohio County coach Matt Brigance, his team's success was a product of its defensive focus -- a complete turnaround from the Lady Eagles' 60-50 win over Hopkins County Central on Thursday.
"Last night, we did not move our feet at all," he said. "Our worst game, defensively, of the year, and I thought tonight was our best game, defensively, of the year. It showed that they responded to what we were asking and came out ready to play."
Rain Embry added 13 points and nine rebounds for Ohio County, while Kelsey Kennedy finished with 12 points.
"I thought we shared the ball real well and made the extra pass," Brigance said. "Whether they went man or zone (defense), we attacked the soft spots. When they went zone on us, we did a good job of hitting the short corner and hitting the dive to the middle.
"It was just a great team effort. All of our post players went to the boards hard, and our guards handled the pressure well."
Bailey Poole scored 15 points to pace the Lady Hornets, who also got 12 points from Karmin Riley.
"Hancock County's a good basketball team," Brigance said. "If they get shooting the ball well, then you can get into some trouble pretty quickly. I've got to give Coach (Kevin) Husk a lot of credit on his club."
Both teams return to action in the third and final day of the Danny Annis Classic on Saturday, with Hancock County facing Hopkins County Central at 1 p.m., followed by Ohio County against Daviess County at 2:30 p.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY 7-8-17-6 -- 38
OHIO COUNTY 17-19-15-14 -- 65
Hancock County (38) -- Poole 15, K. Riley 12, Roberts 5, House 3, Kratzer 2, H. Riley 1.
Ohio County (65) -- Vanover 20, Embry 13, Kennedy 12, Bullock 6, Probus 6, Gaddis 4, Sandefur 2, Bratcher 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.