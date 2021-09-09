LINDEN, Mich. — Harold Donald “Donnie” Fugate, 83, of Linden, Michigan, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Don was born June 4, 1938, in White Plains, the son of Shelby and Louise (Browning) Fugate. He was a 1956 graduate of Earlington High School in Earlington. He married Dorothy Rae Eckert on July 29, 1967, in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Don grew up in Earlington and served our nation in the U.S. Army. He retired in 2000 from GM Truck and Coach in Pontiac, Michigan after 42 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Swartz Creek, Michigan. His love for the Lord was evident as was his love and devotion to his family. He shared his love of sports with his children and grandchildren and attended their games if at all possible. He was an excellent basketball player and was on his high school’s first-ever team to go to the Kentucky High School state tournament. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Donald; great-granddaughter, Maci Grace; and his siblings, Londa, Carlon, Jerry and Billy.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; sons Phillip (Wendy) Fugate of Holly, Michigan, and Scott (Kari) Fugate of Goodrich, Michigan; grandchildren Michael (Jessica), Josh (Rebecca), Jessica (Ryan), Rebecca, Hannah, Jake, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren Liam and Noah; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton, MI 48430 with Pastor Jim Nelson and Mr. Roger Sykes officiating. Burial in Great Lake National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday.
Those desiring may make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Swartz Creek Food Pantry.
Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
